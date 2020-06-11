Stunning Yellow Dress Tribute Bearing Names Of Malta’s Healthcare Workers Unveiled In Mater Dei

د . إAEDSRر . س

A yellow dress bearing all the names of Mater Dei front liners has been unveiled in the hospital’s foyer.

The stunning dress was designed by Fiona Vella as an expression of gratitude to all those who saw us through the first half of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was intended for the Malta Fashion Week & Fashion Awards but naturally, that had to be cancelled in light of recent events.

Instead, the dress now stands proudly in Mater Dei hospital, proudly presenting the name of each and every healthcare worker there…

And it had its own little fashion show too – with healthcare workers and even Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne coming over to admire the dress… and play a game of ‘find your name’.

The Maltese people have had a breath of fresh air with the reopening of all non-essential retail stores – but healthcare workers are still working day and night to combat the deadly virus which is still very much on the island, and for that, we salute them.

