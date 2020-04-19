Robo-Bob And The Hunting Lobby: Maltese Cartoonist’s Coronavirus Sketches Will Hit A Nerve Or Three
Incessant hand-washing, national closures of shops, a cancelled Good Friday and a typical spring hunting season. A whole lot has happened in Malta in the last month… and it makes the perfect fodder for some of the island’s best satirists.
As usual, popular political cartoonist Seb Tanti Burlo’ has not shied away from the challenge of putting it all on paper, chronicling everything from the nation’s toilet paper hoarding to the controversial decision to open the hunting season in the midst of a global pandemic.
Recurring characters include everyone from Jesus Christ to Robo-Bob, “the latest in stupid strongman politics”. And of course, let’s not forget Charmaine Gauci, Robert’s “Super(intendent) shield”.
Ġeneralissimu Bob and his Super(intendent) shield Today’s @timesofmalta #cartoon #Malta #COVID19 #SpringHunting
Corona Clint wants to go bang bang with the birdies Today’s #cartoon of the Minister for #Hunting & #Gozo Clint Camilleri braying for the #Springhunting season to be opened in #Malta during the #coronavirus outbreak. What do you think? #Spring #coronavirus #Europe #Environment #SpringHunting #birds #penandink #cartoonist
Bobby tal-lobby Today’s #cartoon The Government of #Malta think it’s a good idea to open the Spring hunting in #Malta during the #Coronavirus Pandemic. While they tell everybody to stay home to avoid spreading of the virus, @maltagov bends over to appease the Hunting Lobby and allow over 6000 licensed hunters to gather in the Maltese limited countryside to kill birds. #priorities #politicalcartoon #penandink #illustration #hunting #guns #environment
And of course it wouldn’t be social commentary without the mention of one of the island’s biggest current controversies; Malta’s closure to migrant boat arrivals amidst COVID-19.
From rich boaters warning the migrants the island’s on lockdown while they chill on the deck to Robo-Bob’s uncanny ability to wash his hands no matter the occasion, it’s all here and laid out bare in a way that’s sure to hit a nerve or three.
A Maltese Maxum, While our ports are proclaimed unsafe for asylum seekers, the Maltese are like…
Robo-Bob PRogramme: PILATV5 ‘Completely washing our hands of the bodies piling up on our shores doesn’t read as an act to protect the flock but rather a cynic reveal that kindness can only happen without the threat of consequence and the promise of publicity.’ – @jules_d.orange #DontLetThemDrown #Europe #Malta https://lovinmalta.com/opinion/maltas-easter-sunday-message-to-the-world-let-them-drown/
Beyond all that, though, there’s also the cheeky nod to Malta’s recent quarantined Good Friday.
And that came full with an extra-forsaken Jesus and a risen Christ who’d much rather remain inside his tomb. Genius.