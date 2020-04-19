Robo-Bob And The Hunting Lobby: Maltese Cartoonist’s Coronavirus Sketches Will Hit A Nerve Or Three

Incessant hand-washing, national closures of shops, a cancelled Good Friday and a typical spring hunting season. A whole lot has happened in Malta in the last month… and it makes the perfect fodder for some of the island’s best satirists.

As usual, popular political cartoonist Seb Tanti Burlo’ has not shied away from the challenge of putting it all on paper, chronicling everything from the nation’s toilet paper hoarding to the controversial decision to open the hunting season in the midst of a global pandemic.

Recurring characters include everyone from Jesus Christ to Robo-Bob, “the latest in stupid strongman politics”. And of course, let’s not forget Charmaine Gauci, Robert’s “Super(intendent) shield”.