Quarantine Tales! Renowned Local Artists Join Forces To Create Visual Story Book Of Malta’s COVID-19 Saga

COVID-19 might’ve eaten off a chunk of everyone’s 2020, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t get its own artistic treatment. Two local artists have joined forces to capture the emotional journey of our Coronavirus-induced quarantine period in a six-page visual series titled Quarantine Tales.

While the world gets back on its feet and looks to a brighter future, renowned artists Jana Frost and Zack Ritchie are looking back over the past three months in an attempt to encapsulate the moods and emotions of the tumultuous COVID-19 period.

“No one’s quarantine experience is the same,” Jana told Lovin Malta. “We are all in different boats during these tough times – for some, it’s like being on a cruise ship, and for others a floatie. But at least we can find similarities on our emotional journey.” Both artists took their signature approach to digital art and combined them to create strikingly distinct and juxtaposing imagery. While each image touches on a unique subject and emotion, it maintains a thematically similar artistic approach throughout.

Ritchie employs the use of his beloved prickly pear character ‘Beppe’ as the protagonist of the story, while Jana leans on her recent venture into the world of vintage postcards to provide further context to the picture. The contrast comes not only from their stylistic approach, but from the contrast of black and white postcards with colourful cartoons, with the end result sitting somewhere in between playful and serious. “It was great to work with someone like Jana as she’s very creative and driven by concepts,” Zack told Lovin Malta. “We both had a good laugh and smiled seeing how the juxtaposition of the photos and illustrations turned out.” From passing joints to combat the COVID-19 anxiety to escaping the isolation in our head, Zack and Jana collide to tell the tale of quarantine that we can all resonate with…

“I personally think the biggest revelation for many is how important a healthy relationship with yourself is,” Jana continued. “When everything around you seems to be falling apart, it is crucial to have a strong inner voice that can cheer you up and shift your focus to smaller but positive things.”