د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Perfect Perch: This Artist’s Silent Protest Against Valletta’s New Food Market Is Absolute Gold

Author profile image

By

2
Article Featured Image

Much has been said of the Suq tal-Belt’s redesign in Malta’s capital ever since its official unveiling two years ago. While some welcomed the sleek refurbishment, others grieved the latest act of gentrification. But one local artist’s actions spoke even louder than any words could.

Keit Bonnici kicked off 2020 by sharing one of his projects from last year, and it’s already going viral for the best reason possible.

Perch had a devilishly simple idea behind it; a wooden chair with unusually long back legs for the person sitting on it to be able to actually see what’s happening within the new market’s elevated terrace.

“I took my own home-brewed coffee. I had a nice chat with the Valletta market customers.”

Once there and in place, however, Bonnici’s installation and protest was just getting started.

Answering questions regarding Perch on Facebook, Bonnici explained how some of the diners at the market actually asked him why he was sat there.

“I explained that I wanted to look and grief at what was stolen from us,” he said. “They sipped on their beer.”

Perch’s appearance on Facebook earlier this week was received extremely well, with people calling Bonnici’s installation “what brilliance looks like”.

Suq tal-Belt was officially unveiled in January 2018, amidst Valletta being crowned the European Capital of Culture

Following years of anticipation, the market, described as a “foodie’s paradise”, was met with very mixed reactions.

While some saw it as yet another reason to visit a city that some people used to downright dread in the late hours of the night, many found everything from the decor to the “extended glamorised postmodern supermarket” as “a series of airport lounge shops” that degrade the site’s former glory.

What do you make of Bonnici’s Perch installation?

READ NEXT: 'Taħsbux Li Kulħadd Bħalkom': Read The Poignant Poem Recited During Yesterday's National Protest

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK