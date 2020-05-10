Pandemic Postcards? Malta-Based Artist’s Latest Collection Explores The Tilted Reality Of Our Coronavirus Existence

Times like these often create space for reflection, meditation and lend themselves to creative inspirations that otherwise wouldn’t come to fruition had the world not been on fire. As the world descends into a coronavirus abyss, the scope for artistic endeavors are endless and Malta-based artist Jana Frost has captured the tilted and off-balanced nature of modern society perfectly in her latest collection – Summer Postcard 2020.

Chaos and beauty collide in a showcase whereby vintage postcards depicting 20th-century pop culture imagery have been repurposed against modern backdrops, reflecting the ironically calm yet chaotic time we’re going through.

“I try to understand beauty in all its forms and the most delightful moments, in my opinion, are when a person can keep calm and be grateful and happy in the darkest times,” Jana told Lovin Malta. At face value, the artwork makes for some cool and contemporary artwork and can be admired for that alone but a closer look at the details reveals a deeper message behind them. “With this series of work I wanted to show that no matter how uncertain and anxious a person might feel during the pandemic, there is still a place for irony laughs and time to find inner peace.” “None of the characters from the artwork bear frowns, are scared or show signs of panic.” Godzilla wreaking havoc over Valletta isn’t going to stop these gals having some fun at the beach…

“I really want to remind people that this is the best time to focus on the present and find stillness within.” Beauty can be found in the darkest of times and these COVID postcards help bring a sense of serenity, calmness and relief in the most unusual of ways.

