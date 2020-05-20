Pandemic Heroes! Maltese Tattoo Artist Pays Tribute To Frontliners With Incredible Żabbar Murial

د . إAEDSRر . س

The word ‘hero’ is going to take on a whole new meaning after this global pandemic is over, along with a new and profound appreciation for our healthcare workers and frontliners.

‘Pandemic Heroes’ is the latest and most impressive mural tribute to the frontliners fighting the deadly COVID-19 and it now stands tall over a children’s playground in Żabbar.

 

The three-story mural is the creation of local muralist and tattoo artist Justin Bonnici who spent just seven days putting together this incredible piece of art.

“Done in seven days in Żabbar. Big Ups to these guys for their sacrifices and intelligence to keep us safe,” he said on Facebook.

The graffiti artwork features a healthcare worker covered in PPE and clenching what appears to be the COVID-19 virus – a representation of their valour in the face of danger.

 

 

Malta has been astutely praised for its efforts fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and was labelled as a model country by the World Health Organisation – an accolade which belongs to the country’s healthcare workers and frontliners.

Unfortunately, their hard work came at a hefty price with at least 291 healthcare workers currently quarantined due to possible infection and with reports of at least 30 who have caught COVID-19 since it arrived on Malta’s shores.

Those who live to see the pandemic will know that the real heroes aren’t the ones we see dressed in capes on TV but the ones working 12-hour shifts in hospitals, or those who disinfect our streets, drive our buses, protect our neighbours… the pandemic heroes.

