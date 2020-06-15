Operation Pedestal! First Pages Of Epic Santa Marija Convoy Comic Book Published Online

A Maltese artist has revealed the first few pages of his highly-anticipated graphic novel about the Santa Marija Convoy. After years of hard work and research, Raymond Dominic Agius has finally made public the first 20 pages of ‘CONVOY’… and it’s much more exciting now that some colour has been added to its pages.

The graphic novel details one of Malta’s most important wartime moments, Operation Pedestal. Not to give too much away for the avid comic book readers out there who also happen to not be super history buffs, but Operation Pedestal is pretty much what saved Malta from surrendering to Hitler’s Germany in August 1942 during the Second World War.

The events of the Santa Marija Convoy have been interpreted in many forms, but this might be the most creative and accessible one yet…

And you can relive the drama and destruction of those very days through the pages of this comic book. Agius will continue to post segments of ‘CONVOY’ over the coming days on his Facebook profile. From what we’ve checked out so far, we can’t wait to see where this artist takes his story…