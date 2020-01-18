Oh Hey Mikey! Maltese Model Poses For Steamy Shoot Snapped By Top UK Photographer

If you’re feeling a little thirsty, we’re really sorry; I’m about to make things a whole lot worse. But you know, we might just make your day instead. Maltese hunk Mikey is representing the white and red the best way he knows; by being an absolute babe. Adding to his repertoire is a recent feature on online magazine The Rakish Gent… snapped by a UK heavyweight, no less! Risky Business is a series of shots that (thankfully for us) see Mikey slowly undress to just underwear and socks, and it’s… well, it’s something else.

Wait, was I saying? Oh, yeah. Model. Photos. Styled by Pete Carbonaro and excellently scouted by popular agency Models M, Mikey was photographed by none other than Nicholas Andrews. A big name in photographer circles both in the UK and worldwide, Andrews has built an insane CV over the last decade. From snapping fashion weeks in London and Paris to New York and Milan, Andrews has had a long list of major clients, including Absolut, The Guardian, Style.com, Topshop, and Vogue.com. And if you’re looking for the full Risky Business shot he took for The Rakish Gent that features Malta’s very own Mikey, you can check it out here. In the meantime, here’s a couple more thirst-inducing teasers.

Be still my beating... everything