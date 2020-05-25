Ninety Artists Create Malta-Inspired Colouring Pages To Keep Children And Adults Entertained During Our New COVID-19 Way Of Life

Although Malta is relaxing its COVID-19 measures, schools remain closed, which means that children are still stuck at home looking for things to pass the time.

Thankfully, there are plenty of ways children can stay entertained well throughout the summer which doesn’t involve sitting in front of a computer screen or tablet.

Ninety Maltese artists have come together to create colouring pages with drawings inspired by the island’s heritage and architecture.

Colour Up Malta started as a lockdown initiative but, following a resounding amount of success, is continuing to keep children entertained indoors.

Collectively, the artists produce detailed templates, most of which are inspired by Malta, and publish them online for people to download – free of charge.

The initiative has proven to be super successful and has received over 120 submissions over the past few weeks.

“We want to give a bit of hope, a bit of fun, a bit of relaxed colouring time to you and we hope that our project will remind everyone how beautiful Malta is and how many colours it has to offer!” the website reads.