Maltese Sculptor Creates Magnificent Bust Of Michelangelo’s David In Golden Bay

If you visited Golden Bay recently, you might have been lucky enough to stumble upon a stunning bust of Michelangelo’s famous David composed almost entirely out of beach clay.

This is the work of sculptor Raphael Mizzi, who spent 12 hours at the beach painstakingly crafting this miniature masterpiece.

“It has a purpose of living art. Every day it takes a different form until it’s reclaimed by nature again,” Raphael told Lovin Malta. “It’s therapeutic and a kind of meditation. Instead of spending time sunbathing or reading a book, this is what I do when I feel artistically inspired and have enough energy.”