Maltese Sculptor Creates Magnificent Bust Of Michelangelo’s David In Golden Bay
If you visited Golden Bay recently, you might have been lucky enough to stumble upon a stunning bust of Michelangelo’s famous David composed almost entirely out of beach clay.
This is the work of sculptor Raphael Mizzi, who spent 12 hours at the beach painstakingly crafting this miniature masterpiece.
“It has a purpose of living art. Every day it takes a different form until it’s reclaimed by nature again,” Raphael told Lovin Malta. “It’s therapeutic and a kind of meditation. Instead of spending time sunbathing or reading a book, this is what I do when I feel artistically inspired and have enough energy.”
With a small model in hand and a compass and ruler to get the correct measurements, Raphael used beach clay and organic items such as driftwood and stones, with the end result being a David gazing out at surprised beachgoers.
“Instead of spending time sunbathing or reading a book, I do this when I get artistically inspired and I have some energy too,” Raphael explained. “This was a test for me; I had an accident recently and have some injuries in my shoulder so I’m fighting myself to try and get back in shape. Although with back and shoulder pain, I still try to manage to create some arts.”
This isn’t Raphael’s first shot at beach art; last year he created a giant clay Jesus at Riviera Bay, which lasted a few days before it was eroded by the elements.
And with Czech ‘sand artist’ Petr Havel already crafting an exquisite sandcastle at Għadira Bay this summer, the only question is what kind of living art will we see next?