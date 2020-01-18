Maltese Graphic Designer Recreates Some Of The Most Iconic Hip Hop Album Covers As Cartoons And It’s Pure Fire

Ideally, we like our favourite albums to be untouched and unspoiled – they are perfect the way they are. But when Maltese designer Zack Ritchie comes along, we let him have his way because we know the end product can be truly mind-blowing.

The young Maltese illustrator has taken some of the most well-recognised album artwork and given them his own creative and cartoony touch, and it makes for some great collectible pieces.

Some of the most gangsta rap albums have been transformed into the cutest renditions thanks to the artistic touch of Zack, who specialises in creating some iconic cartoon work using his beloved prickly pear character ‘Beppe’.

From old school classics like Dr. Dre’s The Chronic…