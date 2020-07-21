د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s First Arts And Entertainment Association Elects Executive Members

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) elected its executive committee members during its first annual general meeting.

This association was launched only last month, in a bid to support local artists and establish proper legal structure and representation in said fields.

Members of the association were invited to vote for their executive committee members of choice during yesterday’s AGM which happened over Zoom.

The elected members are thus as follows:

  • President – Howard Keith Debono
  • Vice-President – Toni Attard
  • General Secretary – Jeanine Rizzo
  • Assistant General Secretary – Olwyn Jo
  • Treasurer – Pawlu Borg Bonaci
  • Public Media Relations Officer – Mark Grech
  • Event Co-Ordinator – Philippa Cassar

A total of five advisory committee members were also elected during the meeting in a bid to represent every facet of arts and entertainment in Malta.

The elected advisory committee members are as follows:

  • Dance – Theresa Lungaro Mifsud
  • Theatre – Edward Mercieca
  • Music – Daniel Cauchi
  • Art and Fashion – Adrian J. Mizzi
  • Film – Abigail Malllia

Sub-Committee and additional advisory sectors are currently in the process of being set up by Howard Keith Debono, the association’s president.

What do you make of the new executive?

