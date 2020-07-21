Malta’s First Arts And Entertainment Association Elects Executive Members

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) elected its executive committee members during its first annual general meeting.

Members of the association were invited to vote for their executive committee members of choice during yesterday’s AGM which happened over Zoom.

The elected members are thus as follows:

President – Howard Keith Debono

Vice-President – Toni Attard

General Secretary – Jeanine Rizzo

Assistant General Secretary – Olwyn Jo

Treasurer – Pawlu Borg Bonaci

Public Media Relations Officer – Mark Grech

Event Co-Ordinator – Philippa Cassar

A total of five advisory committee members were also elected during the meeting in a bid to represent every facet of arts and entertainment in Malta.

The elected advisory committee members are as follows:

Dance – Theresa Lungaro Mifsud

Theatre – Edward Mercieca

Music – Daniel Cauchi

Art and Fashion – Adrian J. Mizzi

Film – Abigail Malllia

Sub-Committee and additional advisory sectors are currently in the process of being set up by Howard Keith Debono, the association’s president.

