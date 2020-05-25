Losin’ You! Short Film Inspired By Gozo’s Azure Window Reaches The Final Round At Ukrainian Film Festival

A short film commemorating Gozo’s Azure Window has made its way to the final round of an independent film festival in Ukraine.

Losin’ You is the work of Malta-based film director Aleksa Ristović along with producer Tania Ristović that celebrates the iconic Azure Window in Gozo which collapsed a few years ago.

The film follows the tale of a young musician who is searching from inspiration through personal memories indirectly connected to the famous Gozitan landmark. As she flickers through nostalgic memories of her love life, the young musician draws inspiration from her past and attempts to create a song.

The short film features a soundtrack pieced together by one of Malta’s most sought-after bands – Tribali – along with Robert Pardé who composed the song, Losin’ You.

And its captivating message and breathtaking shots of Gozo’s beautiful landscapes has earned it a spot in the final round of the Kharkiv International Festival of Arts and Travel.

The short film ranked as one of the best amongst a total of 1,292 film submitted across 103 countries and after watching it, we can see why.

Losin’ You now faces a jury who will decide over the coming months the winner of the festival.

