Levitate Mate! Maltese Photographer Defies Gravity In His Latest Shoot
Maltese photographer and videographer Mike Bonello Ghio took to Facebook this morning to share some unbelievable photos from his ongoing photography series ‘Levitate’.
The concept behind this series of images is pretty simple, but the results are out of this world.
Bonello Ghio sought to experiment with the concept of levitation through photography, so he took off to our quaint capital alongside ukulele-wielding model Brenda de Battista.
Hungry for more? Well, you’re in luck.
The photographer’s Valletta images are merely a single part of a much wider concept. Check out his Instagram to keep yourself up-to-date with any new addition to the series.
