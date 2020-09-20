Ink And Kitchen Knives: Maltese Cartoonist’s Portraits Of Famous Chefs Is A New Experience Of Art

This new new decade has truly opened the digital flood gates of how we experience life, and a prominent Maltese cartoonist has seized the opportunity to launch a thought-provoking virtual art exhibition.

Seb Tanti Burlo’s latest body of work CHEF! was born of the celebrated cooks discussed by his friends while preparing food. It’s also a look at the new ways we experience art in the digital realm accelerated by COVID-19.

Many will recognise Burlo’s distinct style from his provocative political cartoons. Composed of nine portraits, his fast ink strokes capture the essence of each famous chef in action – the eccentric Julia Child hacking away with a knife, the cheeky grin and exaggerated, coque-ordained chef hat of Paul Bocuse, the trash-culture American dream Guy Fieri making the symbol of Satan. All accompanied by a line of wisdom uttered by the chefs, dead and alive, all framed by his statement borders and BURLO signature.

What really stands out is what lies between the works. Between every few portraits, there’s a reminder of what exhibitions were like before masks and hand sanitiser became an integral part of life – a jab at pretentious small art talk, and of course art cheese, art wine and art ham. It’s a quintessential memory everyone in the art scene will relate to. “Maa like, can you feel the emotion in the lines, like?”, one on-looker says to another in front of the work.