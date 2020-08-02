Incredible Handmade Bizzilla Face Mask Places First In International Lace Competition

A Maltese bobbin lace designer has won an international lace mask competition after producing a stunning handmade face mask inspired by Maltese heritage and culture.

Marika Camilleri came in first place in the Handmade Mask With Handmade Lace category, trumping 18 other candidates who had submitted their own lace masks.

The Maltese Bobbin Lace is inspired by a traditional Maltese lace pattern known as bizzilla, which involves intricate patterns made by hand with a copious amount of patience and love.

Traditional Maltese bobbin lace designs include motifs depicting various symbols linked to Malta’s history, such as the Maltese cross and the Geroge Cross.

Marika took inspiration from this and decided to create a design inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And her interpretation of the lace pattern on a face mask was unique enough to earn her first place in an international competition…