In Times of Social Distancing, This Local Organisation Wants To Bring Us Together Through Art

Social distancing means avoiding large gatherings and keeping to the confinements of your home as much as possible. For those with children, it can be especially challenging to keep the them busy with schools on lockdown and outdoor activities cancelled.

In these times of uncertainty, The Gabriel Caruana Foundation has found a way to bring us together through art.

This non-profit organisation dedicated to the late artist Gabriel Caruana, was established to provide opportunities for creative endeavors and cultural dialogue. Now, using its legacy to foster just this, through online art submissions.

With a different theme each day, you can now submit your visual creations to outreach@gabrielcaruanafoundation.org for the chance to be one of the 10 artworks to uploaded to their dedicated online gallery.

Whether you’re a seasoned artist or an amateur, young or old, everyone is welcome to submit their works. All you need is a scanner or phone, your preferred medium and your imagination.