Iconic Ta’ Pinu Painting Restored To Original State In Incredible Three Year Transformation

Local art restoration company Atelier Del Restauro was tasked with bringing out the details of the historic painting which went through a number of interventions throughout the years. And from the looks of it, they did a pretty good job.

The highly revered “Il-Madonna ta’ Pinu” painting in Gozo has been restored to its original colours on its 400th anniversary.

The process of restoring the painting started with a detailed study three years prior to its completion in an attempt to understand the works of previous interventions.

“This yellowish layer on the painting showed, following many tests, that it wasn’t the original due to the fact that many layers of varnish had covered the painting”, restorer Valentina Lupo said in an interview with TVM.

Thanks to her fine work, many of the original characteristics of the painting were recovered, bringing it as close to its original 1619 state as possible.

The restored painting was unveiled in a ceremony outside the Ta’ Pinu Basilica, days after Gozo announced its new bishop Anton Theuma.

