How A Research Project Is Recounting Malta’s Art History Through Its Tattoos

Though Malta’s history may be well-documented in the pages of countless history books, some of the best sources of the past come from the people that lived through it… and their skin.

REL•INK is an ongoing practice-based research project led by Pierre Portelli and researcher Dr Georgina Portelli which aims to document the beginning of tattoo tradition in Malta dating all the way back to the early twentieth century.

However, unlike conventional research projects, REL•INK relies on oral history and thus the accounts of those who were pricked by the needle and carry the tales with them.

In doing so, Portelli details and documents the tattoo culture of the early 20th century, the motivation behind their acquisition and how it all came to be so long ago.

What his research shows is that, unlike conventional wisdom, those who got tattooed in Malta weren’t criminals or social outcasts but rather those who were working at the mainstay of Malta’s colonial economy such as stevedores, fishermen, Royal Navy servicemen and sailors.

Acting as a naval base throughout the time of the British empire, Malta and its tattoo scene drew influences from all over the world and even started developing some tattoo legends itself including one particular figure known as It-Tartarella…