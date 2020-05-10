Grazzi! Gozo’s Majestic Cittadella Walls Light Up In Spectrum Of Colours As Tribute To Frontliners During COVID-19
All signs point to the coronavirus pandemic winding down and it’s safe to say that the Maltese islands have handled the virus outbreak exceptionally well.
Frontliners have been working nonstop over the past few months to get us where we are now and as a tribute to all their hard work, Gozo’s Cittadella lit up in a spectrum of beautiful colours last night.
The majestic walls of the Citadella became more magical as vibrant colours lit the historical walls of the building’s facade last night thanks to the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo.
A heartfelt message was also left on the Citadella floor made from candles and bearing the Maltese flag shaped in a heart.
The message read ‘Grazzi’ (Thank You) to all the frontliners during these difficult times.
The worst might be over but there’s still a long way to go until Malta is COVID-19 free. Until then, let’s continue to show our support for our frontliners in any way we can.
