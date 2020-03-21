Fight Fire With Ink: Maltese Man Gets A Coronavirus Tattoo, Because Why Not?

Empty business hubs, actually healthy air and no traffic anywhere. Turns out global pandemics result in a bunch of surreal sights, but if you’ve thought you’ve already seen it all, get ready to be pleasantly surprised.

Making sure to cement this very unique time in both memory and skin, one Maltese man has gotten a tattoo of – yes, you guessed it – the Coronavirus strain.

“I decided to get with a sort of ‘fight fire with fire’ mentality in mind,” the man told Lovin Malta.

The tattoo also sports the words “Made in China” and “2019”… not to mention the virus strain itself wearing a face mask (because again, why not?)

“I know it might sound cheesy, but if we all manage to get through this, I’m sure I’ll be looking back in 20 years or so and realise how tough it was and how important it is to enjoy life and live in the moment,” the man continued. “A microscopic virus can end your whole life, so why not make sure you appreciate life even more?”