Drag Queen Jesus! This Tattoo Brings Gender And Religion Together In A Way Malta Has Never Seen Before
As common as they are now, tattoos have always been a point of contention and have pushed conventional social boundaries – just like this Drag Queen Jesus tattoo.
The freedom to ink whatever you want on your body is a liberty not many take advantage of, but when individuals do (and don’t hold back), it can result in some incredibly daring and striking tattoos which are as beautiful as they are controversial… for some.
And when it concerns meddling with the image of Jesus, you know Malta is going to react in one way or another.
Following a gruelling seven-hour-long session at Massa Tattoo Social Club in Birkirkara, this client ended up with a colourful and detailed tattoo of Jesus in drag… and we love it.
There’s no better way to show your support for gender expression and fluidity than by inking the Lord’s son with a full set of makeup, earrings, a necklace and a luscious head of hair!
And however you interpret the traditional tattoo, just know that it was done in the name of art…
“The more I look at it, the more I love it! No – I’m not religious but always had a love for the beauty of classical Catholic imagery and symbolism,” the proud owner of the tattoo said.
“More recently, I fell in love with the world of drag and what drag queens mean in gay culture. So I just thought it would make a really beautiful image to mash them up together,” he said.
The tattoo is beautiful both for what it represents and how well it turned out…
“We are all born naked and the rest is Drag” ???? . I think this one has to be up there as one of the most enjoyable and creative tattoos in my career to date ???????? Referenced from the one and only @rupaulofficial And your man….obviously ✝️ . ❤️????????????????????????????????
and who better to reference for a drag queen tattoo than the queen herself RuPaul.
“Drag was always a big part of gay nightlife and culture but was brought into more mainstream mainly due to RuPaul’s drag race tv program,” he said.