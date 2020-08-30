Drag Queen Jesus! This Tattoo Brings Gender And Religion Together In A Way Malta Has Never Seen Before

The freedom to ink whatever you want on your body is a liberty not many take advantage of, but when individuals do (and don’t hold back), it can result in some incredibly daring and striking tattoos which are as beautiful as they are controversial… for some.

As common as they are now, tattoos have always been a point of contention and have pushed conventional social boundaries – just like this Drag Queen Jesus tattoo.

And when it concerns meddling with the image of Jesus, you know Malta is going to react in one way or another.

There’s no better way to show your support for gender expression and fluidity than by inking the Lord’s son with a full set of makeup, earrings, a necklace and a luscious head of hair!

And however you interpret the traditional tattoo, just know that it was done in the name of art…

“The more I look at it, the more I love it! No – I’m not religious but always had a love for the beauty of classical Catholic imagery and symbolism,” the proud owner of the tattoo said.

“More recently, I fell in love with the world of drag and what drag queens mean in gay culture. So I just thought it would make a really beautiful image to mash them up together,” he said.

The tattoo is beautiful both for what it represents and how well it turned out…