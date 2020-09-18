Conor McGregor Uploads Maltese Artists’ Whiskey Rendition To His 36 Million Instagram Page

UFC legend Conor McGregor has just uploaded a video animation created by a Maltese artist to his Instagram page. That means that Jake Ritchie’s work is now on display in front of an audience of over 36 million people, but that’s nothing compared to the fact it was McGregor himself who featured it.

The sporting legend is celebrating the second anniversary of his notorious whiskey, Proper No. Twelve, which Ritchie has been anticipating for a couple of weeks now. As a result, the local artist set off on a project to create an animation for the occasion, starting from scratch with the custom bottles and background, which amounted to a total of 80 hours of work from start to finish. And it seems to have paid off.