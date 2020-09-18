Conor McGregor Uploads Maltese Artists’ Whiskey Rendition To His 36 Million Instagram Page
UFC legend Conor McGregor has just uploaded a video animation created by a Maltese artist to his Instagram page.
That means that Jake Ritchie’s work is now on display in front of an audience of over 36 million people, but that’s nothing compared to the fact it was McGregor himself who featured it.
The sporting legend is celebrating the second anniversary of his notorious whiskey, Proper No. Twelve, which Ritchie has been anticipating for a couple of weeks now.
As a result, the local artist set off on a project to create an animation for the occasion, starting from scratch with the custom bottles and background, which amounted to a total of 80 hours of work from start to finish.
And it seems to have paid off.
“I was outside doing some personal animation work when my brother called me to check out McGregor’s page,” Jake told Lovin Malta.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” he said. “I’m just grateful to know that one of my heroes saw my work and liked it.”
McGregor has one of the bigger Instagram accounts out there with 36.8 million followers. The video has received over 245,000 views since it was uploaded two hours ago which may mean nothing to the MMA legend, but sure does mean a lot to Ritchie.
However, this isn’t the first time that McGregor and Malta have been used in a sentence together. The notorious UFC champion is quite active on Instagram and only a few months ago liked a meme published by Lovin Malta.
With these telltale signs, could McGregor be eyeing a holiday to Malta sometime soon?
