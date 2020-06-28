Chasing Glory! Award-Winning Indie Film Shot In Malta Needs Your Help To Win Its Next Accolade

A short film shot in Malta is making the rounds at international film festivals and has even bagged an award for its thought-provoking closing scene.

Eyes Of The Artist was shot by Macedonian filmmaker Hristijan Kostovski and tells the story of a young Maltese boy who’s passionate about painting but doesn’t find any support from his money-driven and egoistic parents.

Check out the 11-minute short film here!

The young boy’s fascination with horses and drawing is shunned by his parents, who pressure the him into become anything but an artist.

While posing for a graduation portrait, the two parents bicker over his future while mocking his passion, leading to an intervention by an unlikely individual.