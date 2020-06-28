د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Chasing Glory! Award-Winning Indie Film Shot In Malta Needs Your Help To Win Its Next Accolade

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A short film shot in Malta is making the rounds at international film festivals and has even bagged an award for its thought-provoking closing scene.

Eyes Of The Artist was shot by Macedonian filmmaker Hristijan Kostovski and tells the story of a young Maltese boy who’s passionate about painting but doesn’t find any support from his money-driven and egoistic parents.

Check out the 11-minute short film here!

The young boy’s fascination with horses and drawing is shunned by his parents, who pressure the him into become anything but an artist.

While posing for a graduation portrait, the two parents bicker over his future while mocking his passion, leading to an intervention by an unlikely individual.

The film was shot in a Maltese farmhouse and has already won an award for Best Closing Scene at the Screen Power Film Festival in London.

And after watching it, it definitely ends on a rather thought-provoking and reflective note.

Eyes Of The Artist is reaping the benefits of its stellar cinematography and has since featured in six festivals, two finals and one winning category.

The film continues to be a hot topic on the international film festival arena and is once again up for an award at the Anatolian Short Film Festival in Turkey!

And you can help this Malta-based film bag another award by voting for it using the instructions below:

Tag some who loves indie films

READ NEXT: Quarantine Tales! Renowned Local Artists Join Forces To Create Visual Story Book Of Malta's COVID-19 Saga

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK