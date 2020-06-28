Chasing Glory! Award-Winning Indie Film Shot In Malta Needs Your Help To Win Its Next Accolade
A short film shot in Malta is making the rounds at international film festivals and has even bagged an award for its thought-provoking closing scene.
Eyes Of The Artist was shot by Macedonian filmmaker Hristijan Kostovski and tells the story of a young Maltese boy who’s passionate about painting but doesn’t find any support from his money-driven and egoistic parents.
Check out the 11-minute short film here!
The young boy’s fascination with horses and drawing is shunned by his parents, who pressure the him into become anything but an artist.
While posing for a graduation portrait, the two parents bicker over his future while mocking his passion, leading to an intervention by an unlikely individual.
The film was shot in a Maltese farmhouse and has already won an award for Best Closing Scene at the Screen Power Film Festival in London.
And after watching it, it definitely ends on a rather thought-provoking and reflective note.
Eyes Of The Artist is reaping the benefits of its stellar cinematography and has since featured in six festivals, two finals and one winning category.
The film continues to be a hot topic on the international film festival arena and is once again up for an award at the Anatolian Short Film Festival in Turkey!
And you can help this Malta-based film bag another award by voting for it using the instructions below: