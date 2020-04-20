Beppe Reborn: 33 Artists Recreate Maltese Cartoon Character And Open Up As Quarantine Resumes

Prickly pears for ears and an eight-pointed cross pattern on his clothes? You’ll be hard pressed finding a more Maltese cartoon character than Zack Ritchie‘s Beppe. But what if some other super talented artists got their hands on the curious character instead?

“Early in January, I reached out to both local and foreign creatives in different fields and asked them to depict Beppe in their own creative way,” Ritchie explained of his latest project. “I also asked them to share something they have learned about being creatives.”

As the weeks rolled on and the whole planet gradually went into a Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Ritchie’s project suddenly took on a whole new life.

Within a couple of months, 33 different representatives of Beppe arrived, with everything from 3D renders of the prickly-pear character to black and white, semi-demonic sketches.

Freelance illustrators, tattooists, cartoonists and creatives of all shapes, sizes, experiences and nationalities came together to rework the Maltese character, and it really is a sight to behold.

The end result is absolutely stunning, and can be checked out in all its glory here.