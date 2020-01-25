A Performance Like No Other: Five-Hour ‘Relay’ Dance Project Featuring Children And Pensioners Coming To Valletta

Professional dancers are always a sight to behold. Graceful moves and emotional stances aside, they offer a certain je-ne-sais-quoi to a night already bustling with art. But one event coming to Valletta this February is offering something so unique, it’s definitely going to be worth going down to Malta’s capital. Bringing together a beautifully varied cast of both professional and non-professional dancers, ŻfinMalta‘s latest project, together with the Valletta Cultural Agency, is promising a delightfully special night in Valletta’s Campus Theatre. Threaded Fine will feature a cross-generational cast of 24 dancers aged 8 to 70+ years… and will run for about five hours.

Being performed like a relay, the work will see dancers gradually increase in age, effectively handing the baton across generations. This being a durational performance, you don’t have to worry about having to stay for the whole five hours, of course. As each dancer hands the floor over to the next, the audience is free to come and go as they please. But during this time, the solo dances will be performed one after the other, starting with the youngest dancer and ending with the oldest. “Both intimate and expansive, the performance offers the audience the opportunity to be in closer proximity to the dancer,” ŻfinMalta promise, and it’s very easy to see how with a concept like this.

But beyond even such a unique concept lies another rare opportunity to witness some renowned international talent gracing the Valletta stage Accompanying the performances will be a specially-commissioned sound score performed live by young composer and singer Isaac Lee-Kronick, who will be setting the sonic stage for the 24 Maltese dancers and ŻfinMa company dancers. Joining them on stage, however, is one more name. Threaded Fine in its entirety is choreographed by none other than Rosemary Lee, a well-renowned performer-director with over three decades of performances under her belt. Known for working in a variety of contexts and media over the years, Lee has frequently worked with cross-generational casts to create large-scale works, video installations and even short films. “Lee’s genius – and I use the word carefully – is to modulate and sculpt her choreography to the dancers before her with a simplicity that makes the movement seem wholly natural and life-enhancing, for participant and spectator alike,” Reviews Gate’s Carole Woddis had said of the decorated dancer. “The performances that emerge are astounding.”

Rosemary Lee gets ready for her latest project... this time in the heart of Valletta

Happening on Saturday 1st February, Threaded Fine will kick off at 4pm… and run on till about 9pm Commissioned and presented by ŻfinMalta and under the artistic direction of Paolo Mangiola, Threaded Fine is definitely one of those art performances you just can’t afford to miss. Tickets are available online, with more information and updates being offered on the official Facebook event page.