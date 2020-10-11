د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Win Yourself A Weekend Break By Telling Us What Type Of Content You Love

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Who doesn’t need a break in 2020? It’s been a long year of chaos, stress and not-so-pleasant headlines, so it’s definitely important to power down and chill out every once in a while. And that’s exactly what we’re offering.

Lovin Malta has just kicked off its 2020 Audience Survey, setting out to discover what our readers love and want to change from our content.

And while you’ll be helping us gather invaluable information which will in turn make Lovin Malta’s 2021 bigger and better, there’s a weekend break in it for you!

That’s right; by participating in our short survey, you’ll be in with the chance to win a weekend break for two at the Mercure, the stunning  St. Julian’s urban hotel.

Want to make the weekend break even more special? You can even choose your own preferred dates!

From how you interact with Lovin Malta to where you’re more likely to come across our content, the survey is a great chance to help improve one of Malta’s fastest-growing media companies ever.

It will only take you a couple of minutes, but filling in the survey will give us our best look into Lovin Malta’s audience yet… and hey, chilling at an uber-stylish hotel just for answering a couple of answers definitely helps!

So what are you waiting for? Fill in the survey below!

powered by Typeform

Tag someone who could do with a weekend break right now!

READ NEXT: Lovin Malta Is Looking For Talented Individuals To Join Our Internship Programme

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK