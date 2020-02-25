Vegans In Malta, Alert: These Products Actually Contain Milk Ingredients
The government has released a statement alerting the public of three vegan-labelled products containing undeclared milk ingredients.
The Directorate for Environmental Health is alerting the public of information received through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed of products deemed ‘unfit for consumption by those allergic or intolerant to cow’s milk’, after the discovery of milk-based ingredients that were undeclared on the labeling.
1. No Bull Bolognese (weight: 350g)
2. No Porkies Sausage Rolls (packs of 6; weight: 600g)
3. No Porkies Sausages (packs of 8; weight: 200g)
