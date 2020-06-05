د . إAEDSRر . س

The New Normal! Here Are Five Events To Catch This Weekend In Malta Whether You’re Going Out Or Not

So, we’re finally at that point where going out is socially acceptable (with precautions taken, of course). Even if you prefer to stay-in the weekend is officially here and you deserve some kind of fashion entertainment in whichever form it comes.

Here’s a snippet of some exciting events to have your weekend sorted.

1. For the bohoss

Earth Garden 2020, 4th June to 7th June

Like many events, this year’s boho Mecca has had to shift online. But fret not, you can still wear your harem pants and burnt that incense while catch all their acts through a live-stream from Ta Qali. Namaste!

2. For the disco heads out there:

Reconnect_ Friday 5th at 7pm, Rocky Valley St. Julians

If you have a passion for classic thangs, catch ALLEKSHHH & FRANKAUS  spin records and share their passion for the art of disco. Social distancing dancing anyone? 

3. For those that just wanna dance

UNO Haus Party, Friday 5th to Sunday 7th

While clubs aren’t set to open just yet, Malta’s club village UNO is driven to bring you that UNO vibe straight to your living rooms with a varied set of DJs. They’ve got Ant & Mizak from Wicked Events, Panelli & I.YOU from Lollipop and J Joy & MAMO, UNO DJ residents. Happy dancing guys.

4. If you fancy a little culture

Images From The Anthropocene, whenever…

The Master students of Teaching and Learning Social Practice Arts and Critical Education have teamed up to launch an online exhibition. Called Images from Anthropocene, the artists present different perspectives on our relationship with others and our environment, making reference to various themes and techniques they developed with the assistance of their lecture

5. For the indie heads

Casey’s bar, Friday 5th, 6pm

Casey’s bar is finally reopening its doors! Swing by tonight for a drink, chitchat and hey…rumour has it there’s live music tonight! 

The post-COVID-19 world is upon us and boy does it feel good to be bak to the (new) normal!

