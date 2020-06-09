Six Heritage Malta Sites To Re-Open For Free Following COVID-19 Hiatus

د . إAEDSRر . س

Following the closure of all Heritage Malta sites on March 14th, company CEO Noel Zammit and chairperson Anthony Scicluna announced the re-opening of six sites.

The sites re-opening next Saturday 13th June are as follows:

  • Fort St Elmo
  • Fort St Angelo
  • Imnajdra Temples
  • Ħaġar Qim Temples
  • National Museum of Archaeology
  • Tarxien Temples

These will be open to the public for free every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5.p.m, all throughout June.

In a press conference, Zammit stated that the re-opening of such sights will be in line with all guidelines issued by the local health authorities. In light of this, all public spaces have been disinfected and every visitor’s temperature will be checked prior to entry.

More sites and museums are expected to be re-opened shortly for the public to enjoy.

