Reopening Your Restaurant, Salon Or Retail Outlet In Malta? We’re Giving Away €50,000 Of Free Advertising Banners To Give You A Boost

When times are tough, it’s always good to lend a helping hand to each other. That’s why Lovin Malta is once again offering €50,000 worth of free advertising banners.

Last time round, this offer went to businesses that were in the process of going online. Now, we’re offering this scheme to businesses that are reopening their doors after the relaxation of COVID-19 measures.

So if you have a restaurant, hair salon, beauty parlour or retail outlet that could use the extra publicity, now is your chance to apply.

We’re giving away each company a maximum of €350 worth of free banner advertising (200,000 banner impressions) on www.lovinmalta.com to companies which are reopening.

The scheme is also applicable to such companies that have not yet reopened but intend on doing so before July.

Lovin Malta’s move is intended to foster a spirit of solidarity among businesses in Malta which are suffering from this economic crisis.

Terms and conditions: This offer is only applicable on display banner advertising and is not transferable to sponsored content or Instagram campaigns. This offer is not refundable against other quotes or previously-contracted campaigns. Lovin Malta reserves the right to determine eligibility criteria. Artwork to be supplied by client. Offer subject to availability.

To benefit from this scheme fill in the form below.

If you’re doing this on mobile, click here instead.