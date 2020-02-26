Now You Can Watch Your Favourite Online Shows On-Demand With Lovin TV
If you can’t get enough of our video content, we have good news for you. LovinMalta.com has just been upgraded with a brand new section called Lovin TV that lets you watch all our online shows on-demand.
Lovin TV includes a reel of all our shows:
Kaxxaturi – Jon Mallia provides amusing but hard-hitting commentary about everything from migration and construction to the state of the GU clinic.
Lovin Eats – Lovin’s resident foodie Johnathan Cilia goes on a mission to find the best eateries in the country, from some of the most famous outlets to hidden gems.
Off The Rails – One for fashionistas in Malta and beyond. Rachel Ripard invites some of the island’s most-loved local personalities, such as Carina Camilleri, Tiffany Pisani and the Clintess to share their wardrobe with the world.
X Banter – Chucky Bartolo’s no-holds barred take on X Factor Malta is required watching for everyone who follows the popular singing competition.
Lovin Malta’s interviews, from Adrian Delia to Adrian Zammit, are also included within the aptly-named ‘Lovin Meets’ category, as are all our documentaries:
My Life Is Pastizzi (354,000 views): A documentary about the brothers behind Sphinx Pastizzeria and the dying craft which produces Malta’s favourite snack
Lassana (133,000 views): A documentary about the drive-by murder in Ħal Far of Ivorian migrant Lassana Cisse Souleymane, believed to be Maltas first racist murder.
Of course, Lovin TV also includes Lovin Daily, a new live show featuring a number of Lovin Malta’s team and other personalities who are sure to keep you entertained and updated on current events.