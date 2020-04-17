Nominations For Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Are Flying In: Over 6,500 Received In 24 Hours

د . إAEDSRر . س

Nominations for the second edition of the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards have only been open for 24 hours and it’s already shaping up to be bigger than the first one.

We’ve received over 6,500 nominations in 24 hours, which is around as many as we had received last year. And if you aren’t one of those people, you’re still within time to submit a nomination by, with applications open till Tuesday. 

You can nominate yourself or anyone whose social media game you think deserves some recognition through this link. The people who receive the most votes will then be shortlisted and the finalists put up to a final public vote.

These are all the categories for this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards, and the generous sponsors helping us bring it to your screens:

The main sponsor for this year’s edition of the awards is Dragonara Online!

Who deserves to win a social media award this year?

