Meme Your Way To 80,000 People’s Feeds! Lovin Malta Is Hiring Instagram Ninjas And This Is Your Chance

From shining a light on some of the coolest snaps on the islands and discovering the next big viral video of the week to creating some of the dankest memes this side of the Mediterranean, we’re looking for Malta’s next top zoomer… and it could be you!

Lovin Malta is looking for Instagram Ninjas to curate one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing online platforms.

Obsessed with Instagram? It’s fine, we totally understand. But if you’ve been dreaming about turning your addiction into an actual job, we’ve got some very good news for you.

So, how does it work?

Well, now you know what we need. We need students with a passion for visuals, experience with Instagram and a good work ethic.

You’re going to want to have a keen eye for detail, a positive attitude, a willingness to learn… and a great team-spirit. We are after all a (steadily growing) family, so picture that plus Instagram.

Your contract would be on a part-time basis.

During your time with Lovin Malta, you’ll be helping our expanding Instagram team create regular cutting edge content for an audience of tens of thousands of followers.