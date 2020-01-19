Meme Your Way To 80,000 People’s Feeds! Lovin Malta Is Hiring Instagram Ninjas And This Is Your Chance
Obsessed with Instagram? It’s fine, we totally understand. But if you’ve been dreaming about turning your addiction into an actual job, we’ve got some very good news for you.
Lovin Malta is looking for Instagram Ninjas to curate one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing online platforms.
From shining a light on some of the coolest snaps on the islands and discovering the next big viral video of the week to creating some of the dankest memes this side of the Mediterranean, we’re looking for Malta’s next top zoomer… and it could be you!
So, how does it work?
Well, now you know what we need. We need students with a passion for visuals, experience with Instagram and a good work ethic.
You’re going to want to have a keen eye for detail, a positive attitude, a willingness to learn… and a great team-spirit. We are after all a (steadily growing) family, so picture that plus Instagram.
Your contract would be on a part-time basis.
During your time with Lovin Malta, you’ll be helping our expanding Instagram team create regular cutting edge content for an audience of tens of thousands of followers.
If you like what you’re hearing, there’s only one step left now.
Head on over to our recruitment site, check out the Instagram Ninja role… and hit apply!
Also, if you think you or anyone you know could be a perfect fit within Lovin Malta, check out our other openings right here.
The time to be alive and applying for jobs is very much now, ladies and gents. See you on the other side.
Featured Image Original Photo by Sean Vella