Malta’s Free Home Delivery Registry Launched For Businesses Rolling Out Online Services During Quarantine

“We’re encouraging individuals to stay safe, purchase all they require from the safety of their home and support Malta’s hardworking business community,” the team at NIU said as they launched the new free service for Malta.

As Maltese businesses roll out delivery and online services amidst the coronavirus outbreak, a forward-thinking Maltese firm has launched an online registry to give the public a one-stop-shop to find whatever they need.

The team at NIU and Intercomp were seeing company after company react to the COVID-19 quarantine by launching new services, such as deliveries and online services, on social media.

And since the announcements could be lost amidst everything on sites like Facebook, NIU wanted to create a database whereby users can filter by their locality and industry and have businesses easily add their details to the list…. so they did, and it’s already up and running, and fully functional.

Lista.mt is simple, free, and easy to use – and it helps promote local businesses and helps local consumers interact whilst respecting social distancing directives.

If you are a business looking to get some extra promotion and join their database, all you need to do is follow this link.

“We care (a lot),” NIU said. “We believe that a united nation has the power to make this situation easier for everyone. Combining all our talents together will help us get to the other side of this, stronger than ever before.”

