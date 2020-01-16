Malta Now Has A Marriott: Five-Star Luxury Hotel Opens In Balluta Bay

Marriott, one of the world’s most recognisable hospitality brands, has opened a hotel in St Julian’s.

With views overlooking Balluta Bay, the Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa has been built in the place of the former Le Méridien with an investment of around €30 million.

The 5-star hotel includes 25 Club Rooms, 29 Suites and a 150 square-metre Presidential Suite for those who particularly want to spoil themselves.

Its amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a spa and fitness centre, conference and banqueting facilities, and the M Club, a lounge which provides space for guests to work, hold meetings or just relax.