Malta Now Has A Marriott: Five-Star Luxury Hotel Opens In Balluta Bay
Marriott, one of the world’s most recognisable hospitality brands, has opened a hotel in St Julian’s.
With views overlooking Balluta Bay, the Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa has been built in the place of the former Le Méridien with an investment of around €30 million.
The 5-star hotel includes 25 Club Rooms, 29 Suites and a 150 square-metre Presidential Suite for those who particularly want to spoil themselves.
Its amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a spa and fitness centre, conference and banqueting facilities, and the M Club, a lounge which provides space for guests to work, hold meetings or just relax.
The hotel also has three bars and five restaurants, including its signature fine dining restaurant Taro at The Villa.
Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa general manager Alex Incorvaja said the hotel has repositioned itself as one of Malta’s leading 5-star hotels.
“By being part of Marriott International’s leading global travel loyalty program Bonvoy, the hotel and Malta, will be exposed on an incredible worldwide platform, accessible to over 130 million members,” he said.
Renowned London interior designers RPW Design were brought in to provide consultancy service sand the firm’s partner Elizabeth Lane described the final project as “local, authentic, sophisticated”.
“Inspired by the heritage of Balluta Bay, we have woven the traditional crafts of Malta throughout the design in a contemporary way,” she said. “Giving the hotel a real sense of place while looking to the future, making it one of Marriott’s first new-generation renovations. It will be an ideal destination for business or leisure or a combination of both.”