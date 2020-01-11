Lost And Found! Help Us Reunite This Go Pro Found In Għajn Tuffieħa With Its Rightful Owner
Lovin Malta is looking for the unlucky owner of a Go Pro Hero 5 which was found at Għajn Tuffieħa beach.
A black Go Pro Hero 5 was dropped off by our offices yesterday and we’re looking to reunite the action camera with its owner.
The Go Pro contains footage of a surfer as he makes his way down the beach. Presumably, it was lost when he was catching some waves.
The language of the Go Pro was also in Spanish, which may help narrow down the search to the rightful owner.
If you know the owner of the Hero 5 then please get in touch so we can reunite it with its owner so that they can continue to catch some rad waves together.