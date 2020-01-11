د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Lost And Found! Help Us Reunite This Go Pro Found In Għajn Tuffieħa With Its Rightful Owner

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Lovin Malta is looking for the unlucky owner of a Go Pro Hero 5 which was found at Għajn Tuffieħa beach.

A black Go Pro Hero 5 was dropped off by our offices yesterday and we’re looking to reunite the action camera with its owner.

The Go Pro contains footage of a surfer as he makes his way down the beach. Presumably, it was lost when he was catching some waves.

The language of the Go Pro was also in Spanish, which may help narrow down the search to the rightful owner.

If you know the owner of the Hero 5 then please get in touch so we can reunite it with its owner so that they can continue to catch some rad waves together.

Share this story to help find the owner of the Go Pro!

READ NEXT: Kickstart Your Christmas Cheer By Taking On The Lovin Milied Challenge With Us

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK