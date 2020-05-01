Kwarantina Souvenirs That Don’t Suck! You Can Now Buy Lovin Malta’s Very Own COVID-19 Merch

Quarantine doesn’t have to suck. Sure, Malta has had to join the rest of the world in staying indoors for over two months as a global pandemic spread around the globe, but trust us to make the most of a bad situation. But when everything is said and done, wouldn’t it be cooler if you could look back on this whole shitstorm in style with a t-shirt, pair of socks or a poster that everyone around you would just instantly get? Well, you’re in luck. As a souvenir of the moments we’ve shared, a tribute to everyone who made a difference, a reminder to keep smiling even in the hardest of times, Lovin Malta is proud to launch the Kwarantina Collection. In collaboration with local design gurus Souvenirs That Don’t Suck, we’re looking back on all the biggest faces, milestones and memes from the COVID-19 dominated months that will forever go down in history as “you know, that period”. From t-shirts and socks to coasters and posters, the Limited Edition collection features beloved characters like Super Charmaine, the island’s vital healthcare workers, Adrian Zammit’s karnivirus… and of course that essential roll of toilet paper.

Leading the fray – as she always does – is Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, with a superhero design and a meme-y reference available in both t-shirt and poster form… and yes, that’s an even more Limited Edition black-and-white poster you can colour in yourself! Meanwhile, here are some coasters and socks you’ll want to touch.

But that’s not all; we’ve got even more t-shirt designs ready to go. So… which one will it be?

That’s right – beyond Super Charmaine asking you not to touch her (which is a mood and a half, btw), we’ve also got three more designs that are just rearing to be repped. Let us know which one is your favorite via Facebook Messenger, and we’ll let you know when they’re available to order. It all depends on what you feel really resonates with you. Have you been thinking about the island’s brave and tireless healthcare workers and how they’re probably feeling like they’re drivers of Malta’s old, overcrowded buses right about now? Have you been tuning in to Adrian Zammit’s Facebook Live show to hear everything he has to say about the dreaded Karnivirus? Or have you been waking up in the morning, looking in the mirror and feeling like a roll of toilet paper that has somehow managed to make it through all this? Well, we’ve got a t-shirt design for each of those moods.