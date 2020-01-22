CONFIRMED: Jurassic Valletta! Blockbuster Hollywood Film Series Is Bringing Its A-List Cast (And A Whole Lot Of Dinos) To Malta

Cast and crew of the blockbusters series Jurassic Park will begin filming for the latest instalment of the Jurassic World franchise as early as this May.

All actors will reprise their iconic roles when they head over to Malta to film the follow up to 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Colin Trevorrow will also be returning to direct this latest edition of the beloved dino flick, which could very well be the final instalment of the Jurassic World saga.

Malta has had its fair share of features in movies, usually as a stand-in for other countries and locations, but for the next Jurassic movie, it’s being rumoured that Malta will feature as… well, Malta!

And while we don’t have an official confirmation on that yet, rumours are also rife that our island will set the scene of a black market where dinosaurs are sold illegally.

Filming is expected to take place not only in the scenic capital of Valletta but in various other locations around the island… so you’re bound to see a couple of famous faces in Malta. You might also see a couple of T-Rexes or velociraptors running around, so don’t panic!

Jurassic World 3 is set for release on 11th June 2021.

