Introducing The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Finalists, Part 3: From Best Instagrammer To Best YouTuber
Voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards has officially open, and we’re giving you (yes, you!) the opportunity to vote for your favourite internet celebs and organisations right here, right now.
In the meantime, here’s a rundown of some of the talented social media heavyweights who made it to this year’s finals.
Over 25,000 nominations later, we’re putting a spotlight on the third batch of finalists in six of the 18 total categories… and the sponsors who are helping it come to life!
In this final part, we’ll be looking at some of the biggest social media platforms around, from Instagram and YouTube to the new TikTok category. And yes, the coveted Best Influencer Award is also here.
So without further ado, here we go:
13. Best TV / Radio Host, brought to you by Adore More
-
Quinton Xerri
-
Oz & Jay
-
Nate, Frank & Rossi
-
Daniel & Ylenia
-
Abel, JD & Martina
-
Mark Laurence Zammit
14. Best Instagrammer, brought to you by Island Talent Agency
-
Emily Jones (miss__jones)
-
Danita Camilleri (One Chick And A Yorkie)
-
Tamara Webb (tamarawebb_)
-
Sarah Zerafa (sosazerafa)
-
Monique Farrugia (moniquefarrugia)
-
Valentina Rossi (vallyrossix)
15. Best YouTuber, brought to you by MPS
-
Stella Cini
-
Grandayy
-
Chucky Bartolo
-
Henry Galea (HERI)
-
Shiro Suki
-
Emma Hogg (A Life I Choose)
16. Best Tik Toker, brought to you by VSQUARED
-
Miguel Samuel (migsamuel)
-
Sexy Lola (nathansexylola)
-
James Ryder (jamesrydercomedy)
-
Chaz Pasila (chazpsaila)
-
Gaia Cauchi (gaiacauchi11)
-
Kristel Giusti (kristelgiusti)
17. Best Musical Act, brought to you by Brown’s
-
Destiny
-
Djun
-
Gaia Cauchi
-
Luke Chappell
-
Mikaela
-
The Travellers
18. Best Influencer, brought to you by Business Labs
-
Sarah Zerafa (sosazerafa)
-
Tamara Webb (tamarawebb_)
-
Danita Camilleri (One Chick And A Yorkie)
-
Francisco ACM (itsfrenkss)
-
Valentina Rossi (vallyrossix)
-
Adrian Zammit
And, of course, a massive thank you to our main sponsor for this year’s edition of the awards, Dragonara Online.
In the meantime, don’t forget to vote now before it’s too late!