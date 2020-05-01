Introducing The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Finalists, Part 2: From Best Sportsperson To Best Fashion Designer
Voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards has officially open, and we’re giving you (yes, you!) the opportunity to vote for your favourite internet celebs and organisations right here, right now.
In the meantime, here’s a rundown of some of the talented social media heavyweights who made it to this year’s finals.
Over 25,000 nominations later, we’re putting a spotlight on the second batch of finalists in six of the 18 total categories… and the sponsors who are helping it come to life!
So without further ado, here we go:
7. Best Photographer / Videographer, brought to you by Te Fit-Tazza
-
Stef Galea
-
Kris Micallef
-
Andrew Randon
-
Steven Levi Vella
-
Mike Bonello Ghio
-
Silver Portugov
8. Best Sportsperson, brought to you by Blexr
-
Amy Micallef
-
Sarah Chouhal
-
Rowen Muscat
-
Leanne Bartolo
-
Yazmin Zammit Stevens
-
Antonio Flores
9. Best Social Media Cause / Online Community, brought to you by BPC
-
Moviment Graffitti
-
SOAR
-
She.
-
Willingness
-
Foodbank Lifeline Foundation
-
Noah’s Ark Dog Sanctuary
10. Best App / Innovation brought to you by Yellow
-
FreeHour
-
GoTo Malta
-
Daily Gratitude Journal
-
GO TV App
-
Bolt Food
-
Coor Ride Pooling
11. Best Fashion Designer / Stylist, brought to you by Miss Selfridge
-
Charles & Ron
-
Rosemarie Abela
-
Jaydem Curmi
-
Saz Mifsud
-
Luke Azzopardi
-
Marco Parascandalo
12. Best Mummy / Daddy Influencer, brought to you by Mothercare
-
Kevin Naudi
-
Ben Camille
-
Nakita Attard Vassallo (The Mama Manual)
-
Melissa Gatt (Island Mumma)
-
Olivia Saliba Cauchi (Mummy In A Hurry)
-
David Muscat Fenech Adami (The Maltese Daddy)
And, of course, a massive thank you to our main sponsor for this year’s edition of the awards, Dragonara Online.
Stay tuned for the rest of the categories, and in the meantime, don’t forget to vote now before it’s too late!