Introducing The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Finalists, Part 1: From Best Eatery To Best Pet
Voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards has officially open, and we’re giving you (yes, you!) the opportunity to vote for your favourite internet celebs and organisations right here, right now.
In the meantime, here’s a rundown of some of the talented social media heavyweights who made it to this year’s finals.
Over 25,000 nominations later, we’re putting a spotlight on the first batch of finalists in six of the 18 total categories… and the sponsors who are helping it come to life!
So without further ado, here we go:
1. Best Artist / Illustrator, brought to you by Manouche
Ryan Mizzi
Stephanie Borg
Te’ fit-Tazza
Seb Tanti Burlo’
Zack Ritchie
Ryan D Art
2. Best Chef / Baker, brought to you by Time to Eat
Ramona Zammit (Healthy Leaf)
Eunice Muscat
Jon Camilleri (Ch-EAT)
Sophie Mifsud (Scrumptious Soph)
Stacey Briscoe White (Naked Bakes)
Zaara Lina
3. Best Environmental Impact, brought to you by Malta Public Transport
Żibel
Re Root
Yanika Borg
Extinction Rebellion
Cami Appelgren
#waveofchange
4. Most Inspiring Person, brought to you by RE/MAX
Lorinda Mamo (A Bird With A French Fry)
Tamara Webb
Thomas Borg
Maja Theuma
Emma Hogg (A Life I Choose)
Charmaine Gauci
5. Best Eatery, brought to you by Table In
Dr Juice
Marelli Cafe
Bandit
Briju
Eeetwell
Manouche
6. Best Pet, brought to you by Prince / Princess
Goffy & Fido
Stilla The Chow
Shiro Suki
Bailey D Dawg
Yuki The Shiba Inu
Mini Molly
And, of course, a massive thank you to our main sponsor for this year’s edition of the awards, Dragonara Online.
Stay tuned for the rest of the categories, and in the meantime, don’t forget to vote now before it’s too late!
Who are you favourites in these categories? Let us know in the comments and tag someone who needs to check this out!