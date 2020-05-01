Introducing The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Finalists, Part 1: From Best Eatery To Best Pet

د . إAEDSRر . س

Voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards has officially open, and we’re giving you (yes, you!) the opportunity to vote for your favourite internet celebs and organisations right here, right now.

In the meantime, here’s a rundown of some of the talented social media heavyweights who made it to this year’s finals.

Over 25,000 nominations later, we’re putting a spotlight on the first batch of finalists in six of the 18 total categories… and the sponsors who are helping it come to life!

So without further ado, here we go:

1. Best Artist / Illustrator, brought to you by Manouche

  • Ryan Mizzi

  • Stephanie Borg

  • Te’ fit-Tazza

  • Seb Tanti Burlo’

  • Zack Ritchie

  • Ryan D Art

2. Best Chef / Baker, brought to you by Time to Eat

  • Ramona Zammit (Healthy Leaf)

  • Eunice Muscat

  • Jon Camilleri (Ch-EAT)

  • Sophie Mifsud (Scrumptious Soph)

  • Stacey Briscoe White (Naked Bakes)

  • Zaara Lina

3. Best Environmental Impact, brought to you by Malta Public Transport

  • Żibel

  • Re Root

  • Yanika Borg

  • Extinction Rebellion

  • Cami Appelgren

  • #waveofchange

4. Most Inspiring Person, brought to you by RE/MAX

  • Lorinda Mamo (A Bird With A French Fry)

  • Tamara Webb

  • Thomas Borg

  • Maja Theuma

  • Emma Hogg (A Life I Choose)

  • Charmaine Gauci

5. Best Eatery, brought to you by Table In

  • Dr Juice

  • Marelli Cafe

  • Bandit

  • Briju

  • Eeetwell

  • Manouche

6. Best Pet, brought to you by Prince / Princess

  • Goffy & Fido

  • Stilla The Chow

  • Shiro Suki

  • Bailey D Dawg

  • Yuki The Shiba Inu

  • Mini Molly

And, of course, a massive thank you to our main sponsor for this year’s edition of the awards, Dragonara Online.

Stay tuned for the rest of the categories, and in the meantime, don’t forget to vote now before it’s too late!

Who are you favourites in these categories? Let us know in the comments and tag someone who needs to check this out!

 

