Explosive Book By Daniel Holmes Revealing Life In Malta’s Prison Coming Soon

After spending over eight years locked in Malta’s Corradino Correctional Facility, Daniel Holmes, one of the island’s most famous prisoners, will be releasing a tell-all expose’ of his time inside.

From the conditions he and his fellow inmates struggled with to the everyday politics behind bars, Holmes’ debut A Memoir From Malta’s Prison: From A Cage, On A Rock, In A Puddle is set to reveal what a long-term prisoner in Malta could expect in the early and mid-2010s for the first time ever.

While imprisoned, Holmes rubbed shoulders with some of the island’s most well-known criminals and recounts his conversations with them, as well as the way they ran things on the inside.

Lovin Malta joined Holmes on the day he was released from prison and sent back to the UK on a flight in the middle of the night – watch the full documentary below.

Malta’s prison has been notoriously secretive over the years, with unexplained deaths occurring alongside an explosion of new foreign inmates and restructuring under a new prison director.

Holmes’ debut memoir will shine a light where few have looked before.

Holmes will be releasing his memoir at the Malta Book Festival, where he will be interviewed via live-stream alongside a bill that features world-famous authors such as Sir Salman Rushdie.

The Malta Book Festival will be running from 11th to 15th November – for more information on the festival, you can follow this link.