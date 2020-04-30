And We’re Off! Voting Is NOW OPEN For The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards

Over 25,000 nominations later, we’ve finally managed to add them all up and narrow down the six finalists in every category for this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards… and voting is now open! Some of the island’s biggest names on social media will be battling it out over 18 different categories, showcasing the best of what our islands have to offer when it comes to everything from fashion and photography to sports and music. From Valentina Rossi and Adrian Zammit to Dr Juice and Bandit, all your favourite names are here, and it’s now up to you to decide who takes home the awards!

To vote, head on over to our SMAs site and make your voice heard! Casting your vote is super simple; just log in with your Facebook account and start voting for your favourite nominees in each category. But you’d better hurry, because you’ve only got five more days until voting ends next week! When you’re done, all you need to do is stay tuned for when we announce the winners. This is an awards show all about Malta’s most internet-savvy people and organisations, so of course it will also be hosted on the internet! Stay tuned on our Facebook event page for more information on that.

In the meantimne, here are all the generous sponsors helping us bring this year’s Lovin Malta SMAs to your screens… and the full list of awards up for grabs!