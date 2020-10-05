All Students Will Get A €5 Voucher When Attending This Year’s Malta Book Festival

This will be emailed to all students and redeemable from all the online stores of festival exhibitors and publishers.

With Maltese publishers’ online shops up and running and books available for purchase, the National Book Council will be increasing the usual €3 book voucher to €5 this year.

Since this year’s edition will be held online, the National Book Council wanted to help the local publishing industry transition into the online retail sphere.

The Malta Book Festival is an opportunity to develop the basic skills related to the appreciation of books and reading, the capacity to chose books of one’s liking, and familiarise oneself with the offer from local publishers.

As if this year’s Malta Book Festival wasn’t awesome enough already, all students participating this year will get a €5 book voucher to use as they wish!

One of the NBC’s priorities has always been the promotion of books and reading within the younger generation.

Though it’s online, this year’s festival will feature everything you know and love about the annual must-attend, – including theatrical performances, readings and meetings with guest writers.

The shows in Maltese are based on 2020 Terramaxka-winning books and performed by a professional team of actors led by Antonella Axisa. The performance in English is by special guest Eran Katz, the renowned memory trainer and bestselling super-memory-skills Israeli author.

“We hope that the Malta Book Festival provides teachers, students and their guardians with an incentive to further familiarise themselves with the participating exhibitors at the Festival and their online stores,” the team said.

The Malta Book Festival remains the most prestigious and important book-related event in the Maltese educational and cultural calendar with a programme that will feature virtual book launches, readings, meetings with authors, poetry readings, talks, discussions and seminars, and a number of events featuring local and international authors.

Sir Salman Rushdie, one of the most celebrated authors of our time, will be the festival’s special guest this year.

All College Principals and Heads of School in Malta and Gozo have been sent a circular with details on how to register to these activities and book vouchers. If you are a head of school or a teacher and you have not received the circular, but would like to register your students to participate in the events and avail of the €5 book voucher, please contact the NBC at simona.cassano@ktieb.org.mt to receive all information. Registrations are open until 23 October 2020.

The Malta Book Festival 2020 – virtual edition – is taking place between Wednesday 11 and Sunday 15 November. For the latest updates, please visit the NBC’s Facebook page and our website www.ktieb.org.mt.

