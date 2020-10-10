A Sleek New Hotel Is Opening In The Heart Of St. Julians And We’re Excited For Rooftop Cocktails

A sleek, luxury and world-renounced hotel has opened just off St. George’s Bay and we’re excited to take a peek ASAP.

Hyatt Regency has officially opened its doors (or 151 rooms, three eateries, spa and beautiful rooftop) in the heart of St. Julians and you officially make your way over.

While the exterior morphs modern design with Maltese heritage and looks like something out of an Architect Digest magazine, it’s the inside that’s worth looking into.

An indoor and rooftop swimming pool, spa by Cariama Spa and Wellness and state-of-the-art Hyatt StayFit Gym will all come in handy after indulging at their bars and restaurants. Their main eatery, Seed, is run by award-winning Executive Chef Noel Azzopardi, overlooking the gorgeous piazza and historic Augustinian priory. In other words, your next dinner plans are sorted.