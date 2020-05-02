100,000 Votes Later, This Year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Are Shaping Up To Be Our Biggest Yet

Damn. Just two days after voting opened for this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards, we’ve already received 100,000 votes!

Voting kicked off on Thursday morning, with the finalists of our 18 categories being rolled out throughout the day. And while you can still vote for your favourites, we definitely wouldn’t recommend waiting any longer.

We’ve got everything from Best Pet and Best Eatery to Best Tik Toker and Best Mummy or Daddy Influencer to give out, so be sure to cast your vote and let us know who you think deserves to take home one of the coveted awards.

It’s already shaping up to be a massive edition of the SMAs, with the current number of votes being cast already hitting last year’s maximum!