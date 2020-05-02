د . إAEDSRر . س

100,000 Votes Later, This Year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Are Shaping Up To Be Our Biggest Yet

Damn. Just two days after voting opened for this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards, we’ve already received 100,000 votes!

Voting kicked off on Thursday morning, with the finalists of our 18 categories being rolled out throughout the day. And while you can still vote for your favourites, we definitely wouldn’t recommend waiting any longer.

We’ve got everything from Best Pet and Best Eatery to Best Tik Toker and Best Mummy or Daddy Influencer to give out, so be sure to cast your vote and let us know who you think deserves to take home one of the coveted awards.

It’s already shaping up to be a massive edition of the SMAs, with the current number of votes being cast already hitting last year’s maximum!

If you’re not one of those thousands who have already voted, you’d better hurry; you’ve only got three days to have your say!

That’s right; voting will be closing next week, so make your voice heard ASAP and let us know who you think should be this year’s Lovin Malta Social Media Awards winners.

To vote, head on over to our SMAs site.

Casting your vote is super simple; just log in with your Facebook account and start voting for your favourite nominees in each category.

When you’re done, all you need to do is stay tuned for when we announce the winners.

This is an awards show all about Malta’s most internet-savvy people and organisations, so of course it will also be hosted on the internet!

Stay tuned on our Facebook event page for more information on that.

In the meantimne, here are all the generous sponsors helping us bring this year’s Lovin Malta SMAs to your screens… and the full list of awards up for grabs!

And of course, a massive thank you to our main sponsor for this year’s edition of the awards, Dragonara Online.

Who will come out on top this year? Well, it’s entirely up to you.

