د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Adrian Zammit Dresses Up As A Woman For A Plastering Competition

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Adrian Zammit, easily one of Malta’s biggest influencers, is once again making waves online thanks to a competition he’s handling for one of his best mates – Abdul the plasterer.

The premise of this competition’s pretty simple.

Every couple of weeks, Adrian dresses up as a character of his choice – and if you manage to guess what his next costume will be, you get to win €100.

Now Adrian’s costumes have been pretty out of the ordinary, to say the least – as you’d expect from il-bebbuxu – but his latest one might be his craziest one yet.

Adrian got dressed up as some sort of female, traditionally German-looking character; and whilst most people are saying it’s Heidi, he hasn’t yet confirmed these suspicions.

Some other purely iconic costumes Adrian has worn include a cow onesie (face painting included), a questionable tiger outfit, and a full-on sheikh robe – little Fonzu included.

Unfortunately however, no one has yet won the latest run of this competition.

Adrian Zammit is well-known for his condemnation of racism, having previously been associated with some right-wing movements years ago.

Nowadays though, he regularly uploads videos with African construction workers he works side by side with and gives his good Syrian pal Abdul a free plug for his company pretty much every show.

Keep doing you, Drinu.

What should Adrian dress up as next in his quest for good quality plastering in Malta?

READ NEXT: Malta's Got Talent Gives Us A First Look Into What They Have In Store For Us This Year

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK