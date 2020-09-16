Adrian Zammit Dresses Up As A Woman For A Plastering Competition
Adrian Zammit, easily one of Malta’s biggest influencers, is once again making waves online thanks to a competition he’s handling for one of his best mates – Abdul the plasterer.
The premise of this competition’s pretty simple.
Every couple of weeks, Adrian dresses up as a character of his choice – and if you manage to guess what his next costume will be, you get to win €100.
Now Adrian’s costumes have been pretty out of the ordinary, to say the least – as you’d expect from il-bebbuxu – but his latest one might be his craziest one yet.
Adrian got dressed up as some sort of female, traditionally German-looking character; and whilst most people are saying it’s Heidi, he hasn’t yet confirmed these suspicions.
Some other purely iconic costumes Adrian has worn include a cow onesie (face painting included), a questionable tiger outfit, and a full-on sheikh robe – little Fonzu included.
Unfortunately however, no one has yet won the latest run of this competition.
Adrian Zammit is well-known for his condemnation of racism, having previously been associated with some right-wing movements years ago.
Nowadays though, he regularly uploads videos with African construction workers he works side by side with and gives his good Syrian pal Abdul a free plug for his company pretty much every show.
Keep doing you, Drinu.