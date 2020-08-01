7 Maltese Thrift Stores That Need More Clout To Fight The Fast-Fashion Industry

Why aren’t thrift shops more popular in Malta? They literally sell stylish, vintage and unique pieces at bargain prices while also helping the world fight against the fast-fashion industry.

An average consumer throws away 31.75 kilograms of clothing per year. Globally we produce 13 million tons of textile waste each year, 95% of which could be reused or recycled.

Thrifting is a viable solution to this saddening problem. That’s why I’m going to make sure all of you beginner thrifters are going to be fully equipped to start this less-waste journey!

Here are 7 thrift stores with a range of prices and products found in Malta: