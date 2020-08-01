7 Maltese Thrift Stores That Need More Clout To Fight The Fast-Fashion Industry
Why aren’t thrift shops more popular in Malta? They literally sell stylish, vintage and unique pieces at bargain prices while also helping the world fight against the fast-fashion industry.
An average consumer throws away 31.75 kilograms of clothing per year. Globally we produce 13 million tons of textile waste each year, 95% of which could be reused or recycled.
Thrifting is a viable solution to this saddening problem. That’s why I’m going to make sure all of you beginner thrifters are going to be fully equipped to start this less-waste journey!
Here are 7 thrift stores with a range of prices and products found in Malta:
1. Mint Sparrow – Valletta
Hurry and cop those vintage finds fast because this thrift store gem will be closing down in September!
????ALL MUST GO???? 5-10€???? Last few days to buy from our VINTAGE section????????⚡️????After 21st Saturday we will not have any clothes…
Posted by Mint Sparrow on Wednesday, September 18, 2019
2. +9 charity shop – Pieta
All this charity’s proceeds go towards the anti-abortion endeavours of the Gift of Life movement.
Posted by Gift of Life Charity Shop +9 on Tuesday, October 16, 2018
3. Vogue Xchange – Victoria, Gozo
In the mood for thrifting while on a sunny trip to our sister island? Vogue Xchange values culture and heritage over anything else and would be an amazing place to buy some stylish vintage pieces!
Photo credit @therese_debono @theresedebono.com/blog
Posted by VOGUE XCHANGE on Saturday, November 2, 2019
3. Happy Paws – Santa Venera/Marsaskala
All proceeds from this classic thrift shop go towards the cuteness which is cats and dogs in need. Happy Paws is actually a veterinary clinic which does its utmost to give back to our community of animals.
Hello Everyone,
Just to let you know that due to the Covid situation we have removed the drop box for the Santa Venera…
Posted by Happy Paws Charity Organisation on Monday, July 27, 2020
4. MSCPA Charity Shops – Mosta/Sliema/Naxxar
A number of bargains that go towards ensuring animal welfare in Floriana!
Happy friday from Mosta Shop.
We are proudly to announce that our shop is all set and fully stocked ????.
…
Posted by MSPCA Charity Shops on Friday, July 24, 2020
4. PAWS – San Gwann/Mosta
PAWS (People for Animal Welfare Support) also gives all its proceeds to any animals in need of medical attention or basic necessities.
PAWS ????Charity Shop in San Gwann. It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas ???? ???? Please help us to help our animals in…
Posted by PAWS Malta (People for Animal Welfare Support) on Thursday, November 16, 2017
5. Thrift! By Alternative Hairdressing – Birkirkara
This retro thrift store works out of the Alternative Hairdressing Salon and has a very classy Insta layout with an out-of-this-world aesthetic.
View this post on Instagram
You’re looking for the right shirt and I’m looking for the right moment to show it to you ⚡️ #continuethestory #sustainablefashion #makedifference #secondhand #secondhandfashion #storietobetold #vintage #thriftstorefinds #thrift #thriftedfashion #thriftbyalternative #vintagelife #vintagelove #rightnow #beaware
After visiting all of these thrift stores, your wardrobe is probably going to be full of a number of timeless pieces, and you’ll be contributing towards minimizing your carbon footprint and reducing your waste output!