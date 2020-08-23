13-Year-Old Maltese DJ Makes His Debut In Ibiza Following In His Father’s Footsteps
Malta’s very own 13-year-old DJ, Denzel Jo Armani, has just gone international by playing a set “full of energy and passion” in Ibiza’s BoraBora Club.
Denzel is the son of one of Malta’s leading club DJs, DJ Joseph Armani. It seems like musical talent runs in their genes and Denzel began practising to be a DJ when he was nine years old.
This opportunity at Bora Bora – which you can watch by following this link – was given to Denzel when the management crew came for a holiday in Malta and saw him play, after which they absolutely fell in love with him and invited him over.
The father and son frequently also play as a duo, with their most recent dual event being a live DJ set stream in aid of Food Aid Project Malta.
It is another noteworthy achievement of his that last year at Unite with Tomorrowland, Denzel was the youngest DJ to perform om the stage.
Following this year’s pandemic which left everyone inside their homes for long stretches of time, the young DJ began producing some beats.
His first production is set to be released soon and is a remix of Kevin Paul Calleja’s newest single ‘Over and Out’.
This adorable pair shows the best of Malta’s caring family culture and Denzel can be an inspiration to all of us to follow our dreams!