د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

13-Year-Old Maltese DJ Makes His Debut In Ibiza Following In His Father’s Footsteps

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s very own 13-year-old DJ, Denzel Jo Armani, has just gone international by playing a set “full of energy and passion” in Ibiza’s BoraBora Club.

Denzel is the son of one of Malta’s leading club DJs, DJ Joseph Armani. It seems like musical talent runs in their genes and Denzel began practising to be a DJ when he was nine years old.

This opportunity at Bora Bora – which you can watch by following this link – was given to Denzel when the management crew came for a holiday in Malta and saw him play, after which they absolutely fell in love with him and invited him over.

The father and son frequently also play as a duo, with their most recent dual event being a live DJ set stream in aid of Food Aid Project Malta.

It is another noteworthy achievement of his that last year at Unite with Tomorrowland, Denzel was the youngest DJ to perform om the stage.

Following this year’s pandemic which left everyone inside their homes for long stretches of time, the young DJ began producing some beats.

His first production is set to be released soon and is a remix of Kevin Paul Calleja’s newest single ‘Over and Out’.

This adorable pair shows the best of Malta’s caring family culture and Denzel can be an inspiration to all of us to follow our dreams!

Show your support for Denzel in the comments

READ NEXT: WATCH: Local Indie Sweethearts Release A Bop That Needs ‘Another Play’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK