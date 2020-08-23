13-Year-Old Maltese DJ Makes His Debut In Ibiza Following In His Father’s Footsteps

Malta’s very own 13-year-old DJ, Denzel Jo Armani, has just gone international by playing a set “full of energy and passion” in Ibiza’s BoraBora Club.

Denzel is the son of one of Malta’s leading club DJs, DJ Joseph Armani. It seems like musical talent runs in their genes and Denzel began practising to be a DJ when he was nine years old.

This opportunity at Bora Bora – which you can watch by following this link – was given to Denzel when the management crew came for a holiday in Malta and saw him play, after which they absolutely fell in love with him and invited him over.